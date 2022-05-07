Mejia went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored Friday against the Mariners.
Mejia was in the lineup for the first time since being activated from the COVID-19 list Thursday, which caused him to miss two weeks of action. He showed no signs of rust, knocking a single and coming around to score in his first plate appearance. Though Mejia has started only seven games this season due to his lengthy absence, he has at least one hit in five of those contests.
