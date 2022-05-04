Mejia (illness) is scheduled to rejoin the Rays in Seattle for their upcoming four-game series, and he's expected to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list either Thursday or Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After clearing all COVID-19-related protocols over the weekend, Mejia reported to the Rays' spring facility in Port Charlotte, Fla. to appear in a pair of simulated games. Mejia has apparently looked good since resuming baseball activities, but the Rays will see how he's feeling Thursday before deciding whether to activate him for the start of the series or to give him an extra day of rest. Whenever he's formally reinstated, Mejia will replace Rene Pinto as the No. 2 option behind top catcher Mike Zunino.