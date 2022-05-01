Manager Kevin Cash said Mejia (illness) will play in rehab games at the Rays' spring facility in Port Charlotte, Fla. on Monday and Tuesday before being re-evaluated, Joey Johnston of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mejia rejoined the Rays on Sunday after completing his quarantine and clearing all protocols related to COVID-19, but he'll need at least a couple of days to get his conditioning in order following his initial positive test for the virus April 22. Assuming Mejia checks out fine following his two games in Port Charlotte, he could be formally activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Wednesday's series finale in Oakland.