Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Lux (upper body) has "had three really good days" and is on track for his Grapefruit League debut early next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lux has been battling through an upper-body issue that the Rays have described previously as general soreness. He is making strides in his recovery and will get into game action in a few days if things continue to move in a positive direction. Projected to be the Rays' primary second baseman, Lux will have about two weeks' worth of games to prep for Opening Day, which isn't ideal but should be enough.