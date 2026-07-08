Rays' Ian Seymour: Career-high 12 strikeouts in win

Seymour (6-1) earned the win against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks with 12 strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Seymour allowed a three-run homer to Ben Rice in the third inning but was otherwise dominant, generating 17 whiffs on 94 pitches en route to a career-high 12 strikeouts. Since transitioning into the rotation, the southpaw owns a 2.97 ERA over six games (four starts and two bulk relief appearances) while logging at least five innings in four straight outings. He'll carry a 4.11 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 72:21 K:BB across 61.1 innings this season into a home matchup with the Mariners this weekend.