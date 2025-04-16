Seymour has a 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB in 15 innings across three starts for Triple-A Durham.

The only Triple-A pitcher with a higher swinging strike rate than Seymour (19.4 percent) was the rehabbing Spencer Strider (22.6 percent). Seymour is a lefty with a deceptive three-quarters delivery and a knack for keeping hitters off balance by changing speeds and landing all of his pitches for strikes. His fastball has averaged 89.6 mph (touched 91.6 mph) and he has thrown his changeup as much or more than his fastball while mixing in his cutter and seldom-used curveball and sweeper. Seymour is already on the 40-man roster and could join the big-league rotation whenever there is a need.