The Rays reassigned Coats to their minor-league camp Sunday.

With Mallex Smith, Kevin Kiermaier, Carlos Gomez and Denard Span assured spots on the Rays' Opening Day roster and utility man Daniel Robertson capable of playing the corner outfield if needed, Tampa Bay didn't have room for Coats. The 28-year-old is expected to open the season at Triple-A Durham after missing the entire 2017 campaign with a torn UCL in his right elbow.