Coats has received an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

After signing a minor-league deal with the Rays in March of 2017, Coats missed all of last season due to an undisclosed injury. He spent the 2016 season with the White Sox, hitting .330/.394/.519 in 78 games for Triple-A Charlotte but struggling to a .200/.298/.340 line in 28 games for the big club. He'll likely be viewed as organizational depth for the Rays next season.