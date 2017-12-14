Rays' Jason Coats: Receives spring invite
Coats has received an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
After signing a minor-league deal with the Rays in March of 2017, Coats missed all of last season due to an undisclosed injury. He spent the 2016 season with the White Sox, hitting .330/.394/.519 in 78 games for Triple-A Charlotte but struggling to a .200/.298/.340 line in 28 games for the big club. He'll likely be viewed as organizational depth for the Rays next season.
More News
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...