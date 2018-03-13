Rays' Jason Coats: Vying for final OF spot
Coats is in the running for a spot on the Rays' active roster as a reserve outfielder, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
At this point, it seems that Coats is competing primarily with Brandon Snyder for the roster spot, but Micah Johnson is also in the running to a lesser extent. Coats hasn't hit that well this spring (4-for-24, nine strikeouts), but the fact that he bats right-handed is a big selling point given the breadth of lefty options in Tampa Bay's outfield. The 28-year-old will need to show some improvement over the final couple weeks of camp if he wants to claim the spot for his own.
More News
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...