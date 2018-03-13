Coats is in the running for a spot on the Rays' active roster as a reserve outfielder, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

At this point, it seems that Coats is competing primarily with Brandon Snyder for the roster spot, but Micah Johnson is also in the running to a lesser extent. Coats hasn't hit that well this spring (4-for-24, nine strikeouts), but the fact that he bats right-handed is a big selling point given the breadth of lefty options in Tampa Bay's outfield. The 28-year-old will need to show some improvement over the final couple weeks of camp if he wants to claim the spot for his own.