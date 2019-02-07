Coats signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Thursday which includes an invitation to spring training, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Coats is back with the Rays after spending all of the 2018 campaign with the team's Triple-A affiliate. Across 108 games with Triple-A Durham last season, the soon-to-be 29-year-old hit .247/.293/.448 with 15 homers. Coats hasn't appeared in the majors since a brief stint with the White Sox back in 2016, when he hit .200/298/.340 in 28 games (58 plate appearances).