Rays' John Curtiss: Signs minor-league deal with Rays
Curtiss signed a minor-league deal with the Rays on Monday which includes an invitation to big-league camp, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Curtiss has thrown 17.1 career big-league innings, struggling to a 6.75 ERA. He spent most of 2019 in Triple-A in the Angels' and Phillies' systems, posting an unimpressive 7.75 ERA and a 1.84 WHIP in 33.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Impact of potential Betts trade
How would a trade to San Diego or to the Dodgers impact the Fantasy value of Mookie Betts?
-
Best Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.
-
First Base Tiers 1.0
In today's offensive environment, first base isn't quite the outlier it used to be, but it...
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Catcher is still weak, but it has more worthwhile options than it appeared to a year ago.