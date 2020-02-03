Curtiss signed a minor-league deal with the Rays on Monday which includes an invitation to big-league camp, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Curtiss has thrown 17.1 career big-league innings, struggling to a 6.75 ERA. He spent most of 2019 in Triple-A in the Angels' and Phillies' systems, posting an unimpressive 7.75 ERA and a 1.84 WHIP in 33.2 innings.