DeLuca was removed in the sixth inning of Wednesday's game against the Angels due to left hamstring tightness, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

DeLuca went 1-for-3 with a triple before being replaced by Jake Mangum in center field. DeLuca -- who has seen regular playing time in the oufield over the past week -- will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, and the Rays should provide an update after Wednesday's contest.

