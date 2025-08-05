DeLuca went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Monday against the Angels.

DeLuca started his fifth straight game in the absence of Chandler Simpson (hand) and has gone 4-for-18 with six strikeouts in that span. Despite struggling overall, he has managed two stolen bases across those five contests, bringing his total on the season to six. Assuming Simpson makes his expected return Tuesday, DeLuca is likely to shift back to a small-side platoon role.