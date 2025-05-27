The Rays transferred DeLuca (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

DeLuca has been on the shelf since April 6 due to a right shoulder strain and is eligible to return June 6. He looks like a strong candidate to be activated on or around that date, as he's already in the midst of a rehab assignment and has gone 2-for-5 with a walk and a strikeout in two games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. DeLuca is expected to move his assignment to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, per MLB.com. Once DeLuca is activated from the IL, Kameron Misner (.407 OPS in May) or Chandler Simpson (.640 OPS in May) could be at risk of losing out on a spot in Tampa Bay's everyday outfield.