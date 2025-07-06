DeLuca (shoulder) resumed baseball activities in late June but a rehab assignment has not yet been scheduled, MLB.com reports.

It's been mostly a lost season for DeLuca, who notched 10 hits and four steals in his first eight games before suffering a shoulder injury on a diving play in the field April 6. He had a setback in late April and then briefly began a rehab assignment in late May before suffering another setback and getting shut down for a month. DeLuca has potential in stolen bases, among other roto categories, but it's tough to say when he'll begin his next rehab assignment, and it's concerning that he has already dealt with multiple setbacks while trying to return from this injury.