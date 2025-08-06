DeLuca will start in center field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

DeLuca will be included in the lineup for the seventh straight contest, but it's not yet clear if he'll be in line for regular starts against right-handed pitching after fellow outfielder Chandler Simpson returned to action in Tuesday's 7-3 win following a four-game absence due to a finger issue. The Rays could open up more time for DeLuca if they opt to rotate a number of other regulars at the designated-hitter spot and commit to Yandy Diaz as a full-time first baseman while Jonathan Aranda (wrist) is on the injured list.