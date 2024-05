DeLuca went 1-for-4 with a run scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-8 win over the Mets.

Getting the start in center field against lefty Jose Quintana and batting eighth in his 2024 debut, DeLuca made a big impact in his return from a hand injury. The 25-year-old figures to handle a short-side platoon role in a Tampa Bay outfield that remains in flux due to Josh Lowe's hamstring strain, and poor starts at the plate for Jose Siri (thigh/suspension) and Randy Arozarena.