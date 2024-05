DeLuca went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI triple, an additional run scored and an additional RBI during Sunday's 7-6 win over the Mets in 10 innings.

DeLuca delivered in the 10th inning, notching his first career triple and plating Jose Caballero and Ben Rortvedt to secure a Rays victory. In three games since being reinstated from the 10-day IL, DeLuca is 3-for-11 (.273) with six RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases.