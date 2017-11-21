Mujica was added to the 40-man roster Monday.

Mujica will be protected from the Rule 5 draft now that he's on the 40-man roster. Although he was promoted to Triple-A Durham in September, Mujica only pitched at High-A Charlotte and Double-A Montgomery last season. Between the two he combined to pitch 165.2 innings over 27 games, all of which were starts, and pieced together a 3.04 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.