Siri (finger) is available off the bench Friday versus the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Siri had to exit Wednesday's game against the Giants after spraining his left pinky finger while sliding into second base. He attempted to swing the bat pregame Friday but still felt discomfort, which is why he's not in the lineup. Siri is available to play defense, though, and it sounds like he'll have a shot to return to the lineup Saturday.