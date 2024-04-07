Siri went 0-for-2 with two walks and two stolen bases in Saturday's 8-6 win against Colorado.

Siri was unable to collect any hits in the contest, but he stole a pair of bases following a third-inning walk to finish with an impactful stat line. The fourth-year outfielder is up to six thefts on the campaign, which puts him in a tie for the major-league lead. The stolen bases are keeping Siri's fantasy value afloat despite the fact that he's slashing just .214/.389/.357 with one homer, two RBI and a 33.3 percent strikeout rate on the season.