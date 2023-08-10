Siri went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Wednesday's loss against the Cardinals.

Siri got Tampa on the board with a two-run homer off Dakota Hudson in the second inning before adding another long ball in the fourth. The 28-year-old Siri had been struggling coming into Wednesday's contest, going just 2-for-22 (.091) over his last seven games. However, he's now up to 23 home runs on the season, blowing past his previous career high of seven. Overall, Siri's slashing .218/.261/.521 with 48 RBI, 45 runs scored and seven steals across 281 plate appearances this season.