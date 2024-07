Siri went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base Tuesday against the Royals.

Siri has had unexpected power production this season, slugging 11 home runs overall and six in the past month. However, he managed his first stolen base since May 6 on Tuesday night after taking off in the fourth inning. Siri has now swiped eight bags this season, though he's also been caught six times.