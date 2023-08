Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Siri's sprained left pinky finger is not a serious concern, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Siri was pulled from Wednesday's matinee game against the Giants shortly after he tweaked his left pinky on an awkward head-first slide into second base in the top of the fourth inning. Tampa Bay is off Thursday, so the 28-year-old center fielder might not have to miss a full game if it's truly just a minor issue.