Siri went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in a 3-1 win over the Nationals on Friday.

Siri led off the second inning with a home run off Mitchell Parker, walked in the fourth and then opened the sixth with another long ball off Jacob Barnes. The outfielder now has eight multi-hit efforts and six home runs in June, though he has not stolen any bases in the month. On the season, Siri is hitting .219 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, 36 runs scored and seven steals in 246 plate appearances.