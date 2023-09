Siri exited Monday's game against the Twins after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Siri stayed in the game to run the bases, but he was pulled shortly after. He appeared to be in serious pain immediately after being hit, per Whitaker. Vidal Brujan takes over the No. 5 spot in the order and is set to man right field, and Josh Lowe shifts to center in Siri's absence.