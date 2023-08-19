Siri (finger) will not start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels but will be available off the bench and is expected to start the nightcap, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Siri left Wednesday's game against the Giants with a sprained pinky finger and did not play Friday against the Angels following Thursday's scheduled off day, but the injury does not appear to be serious. He felt good after hitting in the cage Saturday and should be ready to go later in the day. Luke Raley will play shortstop in the afternoon contest.