Siri is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Siri has gone just 1-for-6 over the first two games of the series against the Padres, and the outfielder has slashed .158/.200/.368 over his 38 at-bats in June. Manuel Margot is hitting seventh and playing center field with Siri out of the lineup.