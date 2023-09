Siri was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hand fracture, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Siri suffered the injury in Monday's win over the Twins when he was hit on the hand by a pitch. It's a hairline fracture which the Rays are optimistic the outfielder can return from in three weeks, setting Siri up to be back in time for the postseason. Luke Raley is in line to see the bulk of the starts in center field while Siri is on the shelf.