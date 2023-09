Siri (hand) is scheduled to resume baseball activities Thursday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Siri suffered a hairline fracture in his right hand earlier this month when he was hit by a pitch, but he is aiming to be ready for the beginning of postseason play. The 28-year-old outfielder had registered a .761 OPS with 25 homers and 12 steals in 101 games for the Rays prior to landing on the injured list Sept. 12.