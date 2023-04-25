Siri was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Rays on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Siri missed two-and-a-half weeks of action with a strained right hamstring but is ready to roll now after getting in a couple rehab games with Triple-A Durham. The center fielder went 7-for-22 with two home runs and one stolen base in six contests for the Rays before getting injured. He should continue to provide some pop and speed for fantasy managers but is due for some average regression.