Siri went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a double and a walk Friday against the Pirates.

Siri has hit well across the last two weeks, delivering six multi-hit performances in 13 starts. He's also homered four times in that span and tacked on an additional four extra-base hits. It was expected that Siri would primarily contribute stolen bases from a fantasy perspective, but despite swiping only one bag since April 6 he has found ways to be productive -- particularly of late.