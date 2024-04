Siri is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Siri started the first 20 games of the season but finds himself on the bench Sunday for the second time in Tampa Bay's past three games. He's 0-for-15 over his past five contests and has a .578 OPS for the season. Randy Arozarena will shift to center field while Richie Palacios and Amed Rosario start in left and right, respectively.