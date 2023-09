Siri went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-6 loss to Cleveland.

Siri went down on strikes in each of his first two trips to the plate before cranking a solo homer in the sixth to put the Rays on top 5-4. It was the center fielder's 25th long ball of the season and his first since Aug. 19 against the Angels. Siri is batting just .175 over his last 10 contests despite recording two multi-hit games over that stretch. He's also struck out at least one time in 10 straight games.