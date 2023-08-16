Siri was diagnosed with a sprained left pinky finger following his exit from Wednesday's game against the Giants, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Siri appeared to suffer the injury while sliding into second base in the top of the fourth inning, though he stayed in the game a little while longer until Luke Raley came on to replace him in the Rays' lineup in the top of the sixth. There's no word yet as to the severity of the sprain or whether Siri should be considered more than day-to-day. He was 1-for-2 with a single prior to his departure.