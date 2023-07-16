Siri went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Royals. He went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Game 2.

Siri bookended the scoring in the first contest with a solo homer in the third inning and another in the ninth. It was the first multi-homer game of the season for the outfielder, who has flashed plenty of power with 18 long balls over 58 games this season. Siri has shown marked improvement after going deep just 11 times in 125 contests during his first two big-league campaigns, though his 34.1 percent strikeout rate remains problematic.