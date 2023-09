Siri went 2-for-4 with a run scored and one steal in Friday's win over the Mariners.

Siri started in center field Friday night after receiving a day off on Thursday. His legs must have been feeling good after the rest, as the 28-year-old laced a double and a triple to go with his 12th stolen base. Siri is now slashing .223/.267/.503 over 328 at-bats in 98 games this season.