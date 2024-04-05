Siri went 0-for-2 with three walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Rockies.

It was an impressive display of patience from Siri, who had just a 5.5 percent walk rate in 2023. The 28-year-old outfielder has started every game for the Rays so far in center field due to his elite defense, but he's added some fantasy value with his bat as well with a homer, four steals, two RBI, four runs and a .375 OBP. He's never stolen more than 14 bases in a big-league season, but if he keeps getting on base at an elevated rate, he'll have plenty of opportunity to shatter that mark.