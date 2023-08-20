Siri went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a walk in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Siri had missed two games with a sprained finger but returned to action to start in center field and hit eighth. He took Jaime Barria deep in the sixth frame to tally his 24th home of the season, and his fourth in his last 12 starts. Siri has an inflated 36.8 percent strikeout rate, yet he's still managed to greatly improve his power production while also swiping eight bags across 304 plate appearances.