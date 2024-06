Siri went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against Atlanta.

Siri slugged his third home run in his last nine starts, bringing his total on the season to eight. He's also maintained a .261 average with eight RBI and nine runs scored across 13 games in June, though his 36.7 percent strikeout rate in that span suggests his average will dip. Nevertheless, Siri is providing solid production across four categories for the time being.