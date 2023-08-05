Siri went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-0 victory over the Tigers.

Siri doubled the Rays' lead with his two-run homer off Reese Olson in the top of the second inning, his 21st home run of the season. The outfielder entered Friday's game in a 3-for-27 slump, with an even 50 percent strikeout rate in that span. His playing time seems fairly secure thanks to his slugging and defense, though the Rays have alternatives should Siri go into another prolonged cold stretch.