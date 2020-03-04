Padlo (illness) reported back to Rays camp Wednesday and said he's been cleared to resume full baseball activities, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Padlo had been sidelined for all of spring training thus far due to what the Rays deemed a "non-baseball-related illness." The 23-year-old shed some light on the matter Wednesday, telling the media that he had been dealing with severe and persistent headaches that he's since been able to treat through medication. The corner infield was added to Rays' 40-man roster over the winter, but even if he hadn't missed time in camp, he wouldn't have been a serious candidate to earn an Opening Day gig with the big club. Instead, expect Padlo to report back to Triple-A Durham to begin the season.