Rays' Kevin Padlo: Heads to minors camp
The Rays optioned Padlo (illness) to Triple-A Durham on Monday.
Padlo wasn't available for the start of big-league camp while he dealt with severe headaches, but he's feeling better after having found proper medication to treat the condition. The missed time likely had no bearing on Padlo making the Opening Day roster, as he was always expected to begin the season at Triple-A. He was cleared last week to resume full baseball activities and should be ready to go when Durham opens its schedule April 9.
