Padlo is on the four-man taxi squad that will travel with the Rays to Washington, D.C. for the two-game road set against the Nationals that begins Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Padlo has been working at the team's alternate training site in Port Charlotte, and he'll now have an outside chance at seeing his first major-league action over the first part of the week. The 24-year-old has been toiling in the organization's minor-league system since 2014 and slashed .290/.400/.595 with nine home runs and 27 RBI across 155 plate appearances at Triple-A Durham in 2019.