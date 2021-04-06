The Rays recalled Padlo from their taxi squad Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Padlo is getting his first call-up to the big leagues after the Rays required an extra bat on the bench following Kevin Kiermaier's (quadriceps) placement on the 10-day injured list. The Rays will presumably want to add another outfielder to the mix to provide depth behind projected starters Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Randy Arozarena, so Padlo may only be a placeholder on the bench until Brett Phillips (hamstring) is eligible to come off the IL on Friday.