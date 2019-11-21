Play

Padlo was added to the Rays' 40-man roster Wednesday.

Not only did the Rays protect Padlo from the Rule 5 draft, but they designated Matt Duffy for assignment, largely because Padlo looks like the better option at third base. He hit .290/.400/.595 with nine home runs in 40 games at Triple-A. Padlo strikes out a lot (29.7 K%), but he can handle the hot corner and he has legitimate power and on-base skills. He probably won't break camp on the 25-man roster, but should be heard from at some point in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories