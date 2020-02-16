Rays' Kevin Padlo: Sidelined by illness
Padlo isn't taking part in baseball activities due to an illness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays didn't offer any specifics, stating the 23-year-old is dealing with a "non-baseball-related illness." Padlo was added to the 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but he'll now be making a late start to spring training.
