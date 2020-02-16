Play

Padlo isn't taking part in baseball activities due to an illness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays didn't offer any specifics, stating the 23-year-old is dealing with a "non-baseball-related illness." Padlo was added to the 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but he'll now be making a late start to spring training.

