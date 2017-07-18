Padlo (undisclosed) is just 3-for-16 (.188) since returning from the disabled list with High-A Charlotte on July 12.

Granted, he is 3-for-6 with a home run over the past two games, but the fifth-round draft pick (2014) continues to struggle at the plate as he moves up the Rays' organization. Padlo's eye at the plate is solid (14.9 percent walk rate) and the power is there, but there's plenty of swing and miss in his game, which could hinder his advancement up the organizational ladder.