Rays' Kevin Padlo: Week away from return
Padlo (illness) won't begin baseball activities for at least another week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Padlo has been sidelined by a "non-baseball illness," though he's now back in Port Charlotte with the rest of the squad. The 23-year-old was added to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft but was likely a long shot to break camp with the team. Missing a considerable portion of spring training reduces his chances still further.
