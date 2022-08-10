Raley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Raley started each of the Rays' past four games at either designated hitter or in a corner-outfield spot, going 2-for-13 with two walks and seven strikeouts. The 27-year-old is now sitting on a .580 OPS and a 31.9 percent strikeout rate in his 69 plate appearances in the majors this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if Raley sees his opportunities get scaled back in the near future.